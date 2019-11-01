25 fascinating facts about animals that have gone extinct

Wikimedia Commons The Carolina parakeet was declared extinct in 1939.

It’s reported that 99% of all species that have existed on Earth have gone extinct.

The Dreadnoughtus, a dinosaur that was around 77 million years ago, was the largest land animal that ever lived.

Passenger pigeons were the most abundant bird in North America before falling victim to overhunting.

Although it may not be obvious, multiple signs point to the planet being in the middle of another mass extinction.

The animal population is decreasing at an alarming rate due to human activities like deforestation and mining. According to a report from the United Nations, the number of species threatened with extinction today could be close to one million, but that’s nothing compared to the number of species that have already been lost throughout the earth’s history.

Read on for facts about 25 animals that have already gone extinct, from the passenger pigeon to the dusky seaside sparrow.

First discovered in 1494, Caribbean monk seals were hunted for their blubber.

Wikimedia Commons The blubber was processed into oil that was used for coating the bottom of boats.

Caribbean monk seals were once the only native seal found in the Caribbean. They were frequently killed by hunters for their blubber following European colonisation from the 1700s to the 1900s.

The species was listed as endangered in 1967 and declared extinct in 2008 after more than 50 years without a confirmed sighting.Kyle Baker, a biologist for the National Marine Fisheries Service, said: “Humans left the Caribbean monk seal population unsustainable after overhunting them.”

Despite their appearance in “Jurassic Park,” scientists believe Velociraptors were actually covered in feathers.

DeAgostini/Getty Images The dinosaur was also comparable to the size of a big turkey.

In “Jurassic Park,” the Velociraptor is portrayed as a large, intimidating dinosaur that’s out for blood. However, these movie creatures probably looked nothing like their real-life counterparts.

Aside from being the size of a big turkey, scientists say that velociraptors were also covered in feathers. “We know that for sure because we found specimens that have the insertion points for feathers on their arms.” Dr. Mark Norell, Chairman of Paleontology at the American Museum of Natural History, previously told Business Insider.

Elephant birds were enormous, flightless creatures that weighed over 1,000 pounds.

Wikimedia Commons Elephant birds stood 10 feet tall and weighed 1,000 pounds.

The ancient elephant birds walked the earth over 10,000 years ago. The 10-foot birds may have had small wings that were useless for flight, but they also weighed more than 1,000 pounds. Given the massive size of the creature, the eggs of elephant birds were believed to be the largest laid by any animal.

Scientists say that elephant birds were killed off after being hunted for food. Habitat loss due to deforestation also contributed to their decline.

The last dusky seaside sparrow died on Discovery Island, a nature reserve owned by Disney.

Wikimedia Commons Scientists wanted to save the species by cross-breeding it with similar sparrows.

There were once thousands of dusky seaside sparrows living on the East Coast of Florida. When the bird started to die out due to pesticides and construction, conservationists at Walt Disney World’s nature reserve, Discovery Island, attempted to save the species through cross-breeding.

In 1987, Orange Band, the last known dusky seaside sparrow died in captivity, marking the end of the species.

The Dreadnoughtus was the largest land animal that ever lived.

Drexel University The Dreadnoughtus was around 85 feet long.

The Dreadnoughtus was a long-necked dinosaur that lived 77 million years ago. It’s thought to be the largest land animal that ever lived, weighing 65 tons and reaching 85 feet tall with a 37-foot-long neck. For comparison, modern giraffes typically reach 18 feet tall.

The Irish elk had the largest antlers of any known deer.

Charles R. Knight/Wikimedia Commons The Irish elk was comparable in size to the modern moose.

The Irish Elk is an extinct species of deer that was once found across Europe and Asia. This giant animal had antlers that spanned 13 feet long, making them the longest antlers of any type of deer known.

It’s believed by scientists that the species went extinct during the ice age after starving to death.

The Tecopa pupfish had the ability to live in water temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Tecopa pupfish got its name from where it lived, in the outflows of the Tecopa Hot Springs in California. Because of the fluctuating water temperatures, the Tecopa pupfish survived in water as cold as 50 degrees Fahrenheit and as hot as 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

The species was officially declared extinct in 1981 after Fish and Wildlife Service searched over 40 locations and found no trace of the animal.

The Ankylosaurus was a heavily armoured dinosaur with a tail that could be used as a club.

De Agostini via Getty Images The Ankylosaurus is often compared to an Army tank due to its heavy armour.

Although it’s not the biggest or most ferocious dinosaur, the Ankylosaurus was covered in bony plates that served as armour against its predators, including the T.rex.

The Ankylosaurus’ tail ended with a bony ball that could be used as a club if provoked. Scientists have also proposed that the tail was used to attract mates.

Some woolly mammoths became trapped in ice, preserving their bodies.

Flying Puffin – Mammut/Wikimedia Commons Scientists have discovered preserved bodies of woolly mammoths in the permanently frozen ground of Siberia.

The woolly mammoth went extinct more than 4,000 years ago, but that hasn’t stopped scientists from attempting to bring them back. Because these giants lived in Siberia, many of them became trapped in ice, which preserved their bodies. It’s reported that modern sled dogs have eaten thawed mammoth meat dating back over 30,000 years.

The Pyrenean ibex was briefly brought back from extinction.

Joseph Wolf/Wikimedia Commons The Pyrenean ibex population was thinned by hunting.

After years of being hunted, the Pyrenean ibex went extinct in 2000 when a tree fell on the last known animal. Prior to its extinction, scientists retrieved its cells with the intention of cloning it. In 2003, the Pyrenean ibex was the first animal brought back to life from extinction. Unfortunately, the clone died minutes after birth.

The Tyrannosaurus rex only had a lifespan of around 28 years.

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP The Tyrannosaurus Rex was a fearsome creature that lived 65 million years ago.

Arguably the most well-known dinosaur, the Tyrannosaurus rex lived during the Late Cretaceous period in North America,about 85 million to 65 million years ago. The largest T. rex ever found only lived to around 29 years old, which scientists determined through lines in its fossilized bones. The creature would have achieved adult size after 20 years.

Feral cats are believed to have contributed to the extinction of the Stephens Island wren.

Public Domain An illustration of Stephens Island wrens by John Gerrard Keulemans.

The small, flightless Stephens Island wren lived on an island off the coast of New Zealand, before going extinct in 1895 due to land development and the introduction of cats to the area.

According to folklore, a cat named Tibbles moved to the island with her owner in 1984 and killed off the rest of the species. However, a report by the Ornithological Society of New Zealand suggests other feral cats contributed to the bird’s extinction.

The plates along the back of a Stegosaurus were likely used to regulate heat.

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images The Stegosaurus could grow to be 30 feet long.

The Stegosaurus lived during the Jurassic period, 159 million to 144 million years ago, and is known for its spiked tail and plated back.

Scientists have had different theories as to the purpose of the plates, but new discoveries suggest they were used to regulate the dinosaur’s temperature. They could both collect heat from the sun to keep them warm, and release heat to keep them cool.

The elusive Kawekaweau, a species of gecko, was found more than 100 years after being declared extinct.

Wikimedia Commons Not much is known about the species to this day.

The kawekaweau was a brown gecko in New Zealand that hadn’t ever been seen or examined by scientists. It was said to reach up to two feet long, but scientists had no concrete evidence. The closest they had ever got was a biologist who heard a Maori chief describe killing a kawekaweau in 1870.

However, in 1986, researchers came across an unlabeled specimen in the basement of the Natural History Museum in Marseille, France, which was determined to be the kawekaweau.

The Carolina parakeet was the only species native to the eastern United States.

James St. John/Wikimedia Commons The Carolina parakeet was declared extinct in 1939.

As the only parrot species native to the eastern United States,Carolina parakeets used to be prevalent from southern New York and Wisconsin to the Gulf of Mexico.

The last Carolina parakeet died in February 1918 at the Cincinnati Zoo, but the birds weren’t officially declared extinct until 1939. A combination of habitat loss, pest control, and humans using their feathers to adorn hats, contributed to the downfall of this species.

Passenger pigeons once ruled the skies of North America.

In the 1800s, passenger pigeons were the most abundant bird in North America, comprising between 25% and 40% of the US bird population. The birds were frequently mentioned in the writings of early explorers, and it was said that their huge flocks would take hours to pass through.

But flock sizes began to decrease until eventually, the birds went extinct in the early 1900s from overhunting. Martha, the last known passenger pigeon, died at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1914.

Charles Darwin accurately predicted the downfall of the Falkland Islands wolf.

Wikimedia Commons The animal is also known as the warrah of Falkland Islands fox.

Also known as the Falkland Islands fox, this extinct mammal likely found its way to the Falkland Islands during the last ice age. Within 200 years of discovery, the species had been hunted to the point of extinction, but not before Charles Darwin got a glimpse of the animal during a visit to the island in the 1830s. The last member of the species was believed to be killed 40 years later.

Darwin predicted the animal’s demise in his book, “A Naturalist’s Voyage Round the World: The Voyage of the Beagle.” In it, he wrote, “Within a very few years after these islands shall have become regularly settled, in all probability this fox will be classed with the dodo, as an animal which has perished from the face of the Earth.”

Scientists have considered bringing the dodo back from extinction.

Wikimedia Commons Humans and feral animals contributed to the demise of the dodo.

The dodo was a 50-pound bird found on the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean. Dutch sailors and settlers, along with feral “pets” (rats, pigs, and cats), all contributed to the downfall of the species.

Although the bird was declared extinct in 1681, modern scientists sequenced the dodo’s genome, increasing the possibility of bringing it back from extinction. However, not everyone is convinced that the bird is worth bringing back.

The Pachycephalosaurus had a dome-like skull formed by a large bone growth.

De Agostini via Getty Image The species of dinosaur lived more than 65 million years ago.

The Pachycephalosaurus was a North American dinosaur thought to have lived more than 65 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period. This unusual-looking dinosaur had a large bone growth on the top of its head covering its brain. It was originally thought to be used for headbutting, but now, scientists believe they used the growths to identify each other.

Conservation efforts of the great auk led to its extinction.

Wikimedia Commons Overhunting also contributed to the demise of the species.

Native to the North Atlantic, the great auk was a black-and-white flightless bird that resembled penguins. Overhunting contributed to the demise of the species, with their fat, eggs, and feathers being sold as commercial goods.

When the species began to decline in the 1800s, people sought to conserve the birds by preserving and displaying their skins in museums, which ultimately led to their demise. The last pair of great auks were killed in 1844 by a fisherman working for someone who wanted to sell them to collectors.

The demise of Steller’s sea cows helped convince scientists that extinction is possible.

Wikimedia Commons Steller’s sea cows fell victim to the international fur trade.

Weighing close to 10 tons and measuring 30 feet long, Steller’s sea cows were larger relatives to modern manatees and dugongs. During the 18th century, many naturalists believed extinction was impossible, and hunters continued to kill sea cows for their meat with the belief that the supply of animals would never end.

The last sea cow was spotted in 1768 and the disappearance of the rest of the species convinced European scientists that extinction was possible, especially when it is caused by humans.

Evidence suggests that the Majungasaurus resorted to cannibalism.

Wikimedia Commons The Majungasaurus was a ferocious predator with strong jaws.

The Majungasaurus was a huge dinosaur that lived 70 million years ago in what is now known as Madagascar. It had short, sharp teeth that made biting and killing its prey easy.

A paper titled “Cannibalism in the Madagascan dinosaur Majungatholus atopus,” which was published in the scientific journal Nature, presented tooth marks as evidence that cannibalism was a feeding strategy among the dinosaur species. Prior to this, the evidence of cannibalism in relation to dinosaurs had been sparse.

The jaws of saber-toothed cats could be opened to a 90-degree angle.

De Agostini via Getty Images The upper canine teeth of the saber-toothed tiger could grow up to eight inches long.

The saber-toothed cat lived over 50 million years ago across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America. The most commonly known genus of saber-toothed cats is the saber-toothed tiger, which was comparable in size to the modern African lion.

The saber-toothed cat was equipped with a number of traits that made hunting easy, including a jaw that could be opened to a 90-degree angle to free its large upper canines.

Researchers are working to bring heath hens back from extinction.

Wikimedia Commons A small group of heath hens sought refuge on Martha’s Vineyard.

Once commonly found in the New England states, the heath hen was hunted to near-extinction in the 1870s, with only a small number of birds living on Martha’s Vineyard. In 1932, the species disappeared.

Since 2013, a group of researchers called Revive and Restore have been working to bring the heath hen back. They have plans to release a paper detailing why the species is worth the distinct genetic research it would take to bring it back.

The Therizinosaurus was a strange-looking dinosaur that had terrifying claws.

Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images An adult Therizinosaurus could weigh as much as six tons.

The Therizinosaurus lived 120 million years ago in Asia and North America. Believed to have weighed as much as six tons, the dinosaurs were around the same size as a Tyrannosaurus rex. However, they preferred to eat plants over meat due to their small skulls and leaf-shaped teeth.

Therizinosaurs belonged to the theropod dinosaur group, Maniraptora. All members of the group had long arms, but the Therizonosaurus had especially long claws that could be used in a fight.

