Factory Sit-In Continues: Four Nights With No Resolution

The worker sit-in at a Chicago window factory has gone into its fourth day, and quickly becoming the most visible symbol of our economic situation. Talks have continued to end the standoff, but to no avail. However it looks like the workers are winning, since the state aparatus seems firmly on their side:



NYT: Gov. Rod R. Blagojevich, who met with the workers Monday morning, said the State of Illinois was suspending its business with the Bank of America, Republic Windows’ lenders, and that the Illinois Department of labour was poised to file a complaint over the plant closing if need be. Political leaders on the Chicago City Council and in Cook County threatened similar actions. Representative Luis V. Gutierrez said he was encouraging the Department of labour and the Department of Justice to investigate. “Families are already struggling to keep afloat,” Mr. Blagojevich said.

Workers here say they blame the operators of Republic Windows and Doors, a manufacturing company that was founded in 1965, for giving them just three days’ notice before closing last Friday, with no earlier hints to the employees that orders for vinyl windows and sliding doors had fallen off.

Message: If you’re in Illinois, and one of your borrowers handles its plant closing poorly, the State might stop doing business with you, and possibly file a complaint. And if you’re a group of laid-off workers, then taking over the factory is a good method for making your demands.

