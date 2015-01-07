US Factory Orders Fall

Factory orders fell by 0.7% in November.

Economists were expecting a 0.5% decline.

This is the fourth consecutive month of declines.

“New orders for manufactured durable goods in November, down three of the last four months, decreased $US2.3 billion or 0.9 per cent to $US241.6 billion, revised from the previously published 0.7 per cent decrease,” the Census reported. “This followed a 0.3 per cent October increase.

Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, led the decrease, $US1.0 billion or 1.3 per cent to $US75.5 billion.”

