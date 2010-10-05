Factory Orders Miss Expectations And Contract

New orders in the U.S. manufacturing sector fell -0.5% in August vs. an expected decline of -0.4%.



However, if you factor out volatile transportation-related orders, then new orders rose 0.9%.

Census Bureau:

New orders for manufactured goods in August, down three of the last four months, decreased $2.2 billion or 0.5 per cent to $408.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 0.5 per cent July increase.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.9 per cent. Shipments, also down three of the last four months, decreased $2.5 billion or 0.6 per cent to $415.1 billion. This followed a 1.2 per cent July increase.

Unfilled orders, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $0.1 billion to $804.0 billion. This followed a slight July increase. The unfilled orders-to-shipments ratio was 5.59, up from 5.53 in July. Inventories, up seven of the last eight months, increased $0.7 billion or 0.1 per cent to $526.4 billion. This followed a 0.9 per cent July increase. The inventories-to-shipments ratio was 1.27, up from 1.26 in July.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in August, down three of the last four months, decreased $2.8 billion or 1.5 per cent to $191.9 billion, revised from the previously published 1.3 per cent decrease. This followed a 1.2 per cent July increase. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, had the largest decrease, $5.3 billion or 10.2 per cent to $46.6 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $0.7 billion or 0.3 per cent to $217.1 billion.

You can find the full release here.

