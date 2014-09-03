Factory Orders Jump

Wikimedia Commons White-hot steel pours like water from a 35-ton electric furnace, Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, Pa.

Factory orders jumped by 10.5% in July, following a 1.5% gain in June.

This was actually a hair shy of the 11.0% expected by economists.

This follows last month’s July durable goods report, which showed an unusually large order for Boeing planes caused durable goods orders to surge 22.5%.

