NOVEMBER FACTORY ORDERS HIT HIGHEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED

November Factory orders came in at 1.8%, basically in-line with expectations and up from a revised decline of 0.5% in October, the Census said.

On an overall dollar basis, orders reached $US497.9 billion, the highest level since the series was first published on a NAICS basis in 1992. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.6 per cent.

The data has now climbed two of the past three months. Orders fell 0.5% in October.

Shipments also hit an all-time nominal recorded high.

