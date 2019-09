The Census said factory orders climbed 1.6% in February, beating expectations for an increase of 1.2%.

Excluding transportation, the figure climbed 0.7%.

But January was revised down to -1% from -0.7%, and inventories climbed, 0.7% the most since 2011.

Here’s what hte data’s looked like recently:

