FACTORY ORDERS RISE LESS THAN EXPECTED

August and September U.S. factory orders data are out.

September orders rose 1.7%, below consensus estimates for a 1.8% advance.

In August, though, orders unexpectedly fell 0.1% — below the 0.3% rise predicted by economists.

Putting the numbers together, factory orders rose 1.6% over the August-September period versus expectations for a 2.1% advance.

The two reports are being released together because the government shutdown that spanned the first two weeks of October interrupted the release of the August report.

