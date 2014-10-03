Factory Orders Fall

Wikimedia Commons Electric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area, Alabama.

Factory orders fell 10.1% in August.

This was a bit weaker than the 9.5% decline expected.

Before you freak out about the drop, keep in mind that orders spiked 10.5% in July on an unusually large order for aeroplanes and parts.

Last week, we saw durable goods orders tumble 18.2% for the same reason.

