Factory Orders Fall

Wikimedia CommonsElectric phosphate smelting furnace used in the making of elemental phosphorus in a TVA chemical plant in the Muscle Shoals area, Alabama.
Factory orders fell 10.1% in August.
This was a bit weaker than the 9.5% decline expected.
Before you freak out about the drop, keep in mind that orders spiked 10.5% in July on an unusually large order for aeroplanes and parts.
Last week, we saw durable goods orders tumble 18.2% for the same reason.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.