Factory orders climbed 0.7% in April.

Expectations were for a gain of 0.5%, down from a revised 1.5% prior.

Ex-transportation, orders climbed 0.5%.

Core capex declined 1.2%.

Automobile orders are down more than 14% YTD.

Full table:

Full release »

