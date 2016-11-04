Factory orders rose more than expected

Factory orders rose by 0.3% in September month-over-month, according to a report from the Commerce Department on Thursday.
That was more than economists’ expectations of an uptick by 0.2%, according to the Bloomberg survey.
August’s increase was revised up to 0.4% from 0.2%.
Factory orders excluding transportation hiked by 0.6%. Meanwhile, new orders for manufactured durable goods decreased by 0.3%.
The report also noted that shipments increased by 0.8%, while unfilled orders fell by 0.4%.
