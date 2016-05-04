Here come factory orders...

The latest data on factory orders will be out at 10 a.m. ET.
Economists forecast that US factory orders rose by 0.6% in March, after tumbling by 1.7% in February.
Meanwhile, factory orders ex-transportation fell by 0.8% last month.
The data will be accompanied by a revision of the durable goods orders data, which was released a week earlier.
Last week’s preliminary data from the Department of Commerce indicated that durable goods orders rose by 0.8% in March. Excluding transportation, they fell 0.2%.
Refresh the page for updates at 10 a.m. ET.
