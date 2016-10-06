Factory orders unexpectedly rose by 0.2% in August month-over-month, according to a report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, economists had forecast that factory orders fell by 0.2%, according to the Bloomberg consensus.

July’s increase was revised downwards to 1.4% from 1.9%.

A preliminary report on durable goods orders showed that purchases of stuff built to last rose 0.1%.

