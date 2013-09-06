Inside The Filthy Dorms Where Workers Who Make Apple's New IPhone 5C Must Sleep

Chinese workers are forced to work 12-hour days, mostly standing, to assemble Apple’s cheap new iPhone, the iPhone 5C, according to a new

report from China Labour Watch, the workers’ rights watchdog.

The report was created by under cover workers at Jabil Circuit in Wuxi, China. They found workers who put in 11-hour shifts with only 30 minute breaks to eat. Much of that break time was taken up by standing in security lines, so staff had only 5 minutes to eat.

The workers, who are paid around $US245 a month, live in crowded, dirty dorms. As the factory runs 24 hours a day, they sleep in shifts, up to eight to a room. The conditions are similar to those endured by workers putting together the new iPhone 5S, which is expected to be unveiled on Sept. 10.

Apple says it has audited the Jabil factory 14 times since 2008. “Year to date, Jabil Wuxi has performed above our 92% average for compliance with Apple’s 60-hour per week limit,” the company says. You can read more about Apple’s supplier monitoring program here.

Here are some images from CLW’s report and video. We’ve gathered some photos of the inside of the Jabil factory and its dorms in the following gallery.

