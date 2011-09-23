11 Signs That You Will Be Obese

Photo: via itunes store
The most recent estimates indicate that 34% of Americans are obese — a startling 100% increase from 30 years ago. But people still don’t know what’s causing the massive spike.In hopes of explaining the rise, Charles L. Baum and Shun-Yi Chou conducted a study for the National Bureau of Economic Research on the socio-economic causes of obesity.
Among the factors they looked at were race, personal wealth, and employment. Each factors was statistically isolated to show how much it increases probability of being obese with all other factors unchanged.
Socio-economic and demographic causes of obesity were determined based on a sample of 70,394 observations, in a paper published at the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Being married drastically increases the likelihood of obesity and BMI, most likely due to the decreased need to attract a significant other.
This trend holds true worldwide. The World Health organisation has discovered that throughout the world, 10% of men and 14% of women are obese.
Interestingly there's an opposite effect for jobs that require athletic fitness, which have a 11% lower obesity rate.
The Food Stamp Act functions as a 'safety net' by ensuring that those in poverty won't die from starvation.
Baum and Chou write, 'The Food Stamp Act does this by guaranteeing an allotment of food for those below the poverty level and potentially increases obesity by increasing food consumption, resulting in excessive
caloric intake.'
Think of it this way: a dollar in income can be used on many things, including food, but a dollar's worth of food stamps can only be used on food.
Income gives people the ability to purchase healthier foods and control their diets, and more flexibility in what and when they eat. The less money someone has, the more likely they are to be obese.
Decreasing urbanization and increasing urban sprawl have been tied to a significant increase in obesity, because in less tightly-packed areas there is less incentive to walk places, thereby decreasing the daily amount of calories burned. This factor changes based on proximity to urban areas.
