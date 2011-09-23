11 Signs That You Will Be Obese

Photo: via itunes store

The most recent estimates indicate that 34% of Americans are obese — a startling 100% increase from 30 years ago. But people still don’t know what’s causing the massive spike.In hopes of explaining the rise, Charles L. Baum and Shun-Yi Chou conducted a study for the National Bureau of Economic Research on the socio-economic causes of obesity.



Among the factors they looked at were race, personal wealth, and employment. Each factors was statistically isolated to show how much it increases probability of being obese with all other factors unchanged.

