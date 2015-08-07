Here's what companies are stressing over

There are lot of things to worry about right now: Greece, China, plunging oil — the list goes on.

But not all of those concerns weigh equally for major companies.

In order to determine which were the most pressing issues, FactSet analysts searched the Q2 conference call transcripts of nearly 90% of the S&P 500 companies to see how many companies discussed all of these factors.

The most cited term this time around was “currency,” which was mentioned by 56% of the firms examined. In second place was “Europe,” at 53% of the companies, followed in third by “China” at 44%.

But although these were the most often cited this time around, that’s not the whole story. Several factors saw incredible increases compared to last year, even though they didn’t make it into the top three.

“[I]t is interesting to note that the term that recorded the largest percentage increase in citations compared to last year (of the specific terms searched) was ‘Greece’ at 388% (39 versus 8),” writes FactSet’s John Butters. “The term that saw the second largest percentage increase in citations compared to last year was ‘oil’ at 48%.”

Check out what everyone’s worried about this quarter below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.