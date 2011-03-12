FactCheck.org Does Not Have Access To The Internet

That is what this project of the Annenburg Public Policy School told readers today when it backed up its earlier piece claiming that Social Security does contribute to the budget deficit. If did have access to the Internet, FactCheck.org could have easily discovered references to the “on-budget” budget in any budget document it chose to examine (e.g. here and here). The political figures who FactCheck.org criticised in its initial post were obviously referrig to this measure of the budget deficit, as was pointed out in a previous note.



An organisation engaged in fact checking statements by public figures should probably invest in an Internet subscription so that it can more accurately do its work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.