FACT: Your College Roommate Was Responsible For Your Decision To Join A Frat, And For Your GPA

College roommates affected your sleep cycle, social life, and trips to the dining hall. Now it turns out they affected your GPA too.A new study shows college roommates can impact their bunk mate’s grades. Bruce Sacerdote, the researcher from Dartmouth College, found students are influenced significantly by both their direct roommates and the dorms they live in.



“I find that peers have an impact on grade point average and on decisions to join social groups such as fraternities,” Sacerdote writes.

“Residential peer effects are markedly absent in other major life decisions such as choice of college major. Peer effects in GPA occur at the individual room level, whereas peer effects in fraternity membership occur both at the room level and the entire dorm level” (via Bakadesuyo).

