Fact-Checking Arianna Huffington: Glass Houses And Balloon Boys

“We’d like to have more biopsies and fewer autopsies,” Arianna Huffington said Tuesday night during a Q&A sponsored by Bloomberg Businessweek at Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y. The Huffington Post founder was on one of her favourite riffs, lashing “the media” for getting so distracted by flash-in-the-pan controversies that it fails to notice huge developments — like the destabilizing of the financial system — until it’s too late.

Huffington was, in fact, quoting herself, as she often does, in this case recycling a line from her new book, “Third World America,” where she writes:



