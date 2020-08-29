Fact-checking the most egregious lies and exaggerations from the Republican National Convention

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the Republican National Convention 2020.

The Republican National Convention was filled with dishonesty, from the highest profile guests to lines in the prepared text of everyday citizens invited to speak.

Speakers widely exaggerated claims about the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, President Donald Trump’s policies, and those of his 2020 Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Other inaccuracies involved historical facts, including misquoting Abraham Lincoln and misidentifying who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Here’s a round-up of all the notable falsehoods and misleading statements from the four-day political event.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The national conventions for both Republicans and Democrats are always highly produced infomercials designed to promote and spin the parties’ respective agendas, but the level of incorrect information presented at this year’s RNC was extreme by any standard.

Instead of ticking through each one – CNN’s ace fact checker Daniel Dale chronicled at least 20 misstatements alone by President Donald Trump in his acceptance speech last night – here are the most notable ones:

Biden and the Democrats

Trump and other Republicans kept repeating a series of claims on Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s record and policy positions that were demonstrably untrue.

“Abolish the suburbs”

What was said: “They want to abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning.” – Patricia McCloskey with her husband Mark, who spoke on night one from St. Louis, where they pointed guns at protesters from their home in June.

What the facts are: Democrats do not want to abolish the suburbs nor end single-family home zoning. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has offered no policies of the sort. McCloskey appears to take aim at a 2015 Obama-era housing initiative – which also does not “abolish the suburbs” – that is meant to address patterns of racial segregation and work to correct them, which the Trump administration has sought to overturn.

“Defund the police”

What was said: Democrats want to “defund the police” according to Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and several other speakers.

What the facts are: Biden does not support defunding the police and has repeatedly refuted these kind of claims. It’s also not included in the official Democratic Party platform. Biden’s plan would actually increase budgets for some departments choosing to enact reform, offering up to $US300 million in federal incentives. Some progressives within the party, however, have made calls to do so – though they disagree over the broader meaning of how much the slogan means reform vs. actually diminishing budgets.

“Fixing” the Veterans Administration

What was said: “We also passed VA Accountability and VA Choice; our great veterans, we’re taking care of our veterans – 91 per cent approval rating this month, the VA. Given by our veterans. First time anything like that has happened.” – President Trump in his acceptance speech.

What the facts are: Then-President Obama signed VA choice in 2014. This has been well documented, but Trump repeatedly takes credit for it.

Basic historical facts

Some quick Googling would have saved the RNC speechwriters from making these mistakes.

Misquoting Abe Lincoln

What was said: “Abraham Lincoln once famously said: ‘America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.'” – Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law and campaign adviser, who spoke on night three.

What the facts are: Lincoln never said this. The made-up quote has been widely shared online, even by Trump himself. An Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum historian told Politifact last year that it’s an iteration of what Lincoln has actually said: “At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.”

Not knowing who signed the Declaration of Independence.

What was said: “James Madison was just 25 years old when he signed the Declaration of Independence.” – Madison Cawthorn, Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, who spoke on night three.

What the facts are: James Madison did not sign the Declaration of Independence, though he was 25 years old in 1776.

Coronavirus

President Trump repeated several false claims on the pandemic during his acceptance speech.

What was said: “We developed, from scratch, the largest and most advanced testing system in the world,” Trump said Thursday night.

What the facts are: Testing in the US has been slow, significantly lagging behind other major countries early in the pandemic. Tests have slowed over the past few weeks, and CDC Dir. Robert Redfield told Congress that the US has been missing about 90% of the actual number of COVID-19 cases in the country because of inadequate testing.

What was said: “The United States has among the lowest case fatality rates of any major country anywhere in the world,” Trump said.

What the facts are: While there are several countries with higher fatality rates than the US, we’re not close to having the lowest fatality rate in the world. Johns Hopkins has detailed data on this, and at 3.1% we have a higher fatality rate than Russia (1.7%), Saudi Arabia (1.2%), Israel (0.8%), Norway (2.5%), and Japan (1.9%).

Over 180,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins, which is by far the highest total in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.