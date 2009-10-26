Guess What: Health Insurers Don't Even Make That Much Money

See, this is the problem with thinking that healthcare can be fixed by going after the insurers. It’d be one thing, if they health insurers commanded fat margins, and that if by lowering them, we could reduce systemic costs. But they don’t. What makes healthcare expensive is the direct cost of supplying healthcare. Bring that down, and the insurance and coverage problems will start to go away.



————

By CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quick quiz: What do these enterprises have in common? Farm and construction machinery, Tupperware, the railroads, Hershey sweets, Yum food brands and Yahoo?

Answer: They’re all more profitable than the health insurance industry.

In the health care debate, Democrats and their allies have gone after insurance companies as rapacious profiteers making “immoral” and “obscene” returns while “the bodies pile up.”

Ledgers tell a different reality. Health insurance profit margins typically run about 6 per cent, give or take a point or two. That’s anemic compared with other forms of insurance and a broad array of industries, even some beleaguered ones.

Profits barely exceeded 2 per cent of revenues in the latest annual measure. This partly explains why the credit ratings of some of the largest insurers were downgraded to negative from stable heading into this year, as investors were warned of a stagnant if not shrinking market for private plans.

Insurers are an expedient target for leaders who want a government-run plan in the marketplace. Such a public option would force private insurers to trim profits and restrain premiums to compete, the argument goes. This would “keep insurance companies honest,” says President Barack Obama.

The debate is loaded with intimations that insurers are less than straight, when they are not flatly accused of malfeasance.

They may not have helped their case by commissioning a report that looked primarily at the elements of health care legislation that might drive consumer costs up while ignoring elements aimed at bringing costs down. Few in the debate seem interested in a true balance sheet.

But in pillorying insurers over profits, the critics are on shaky ground. A look at some claims, and the numbers:

THE CLAIMS

—”I’m very pleased that (Democratic leaders) will be talking, too, about the immoral profits being made by the insurance industry and how those profits have increased in the Bush years.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who also welcomed the attention being drawn to insurers’ “obscene profits.”

—”Keeping the status quo may be what the insurance industry wants their premiums have more than doubled in the last decade and their profits have skyrocketed.” Maryland Rep. Chris Van Hollen, member of the Democratic leadership.

—”Health insurance companies are willing to let the bodies pile up as long as their profits are safe.” A MoveOn.org ad.

THE NUMBERS:

Health insurers posted a 2.2 per cent profit margin last year, placing them 35th on the Fortune 500 list of top industries. As is typical, other health sectors did much better — drugs and medical products and services were both in the top 10.

The railroads brought in a 12.6 per cent profit margin. Leading the list: network and other communications equipment, at 20.4 per cent.

HealthSpring, the best performer in the health insurance industry, posted 5.4 per cent. That’s a less profitable margin than was achieved by the makers of Tupperware, Clorox bleach and Molson and Coors beers.

The star among the health insurance companies did, however, nose out Jack in the Box restaurants, which only achieved a 4 per cent margin.

UnitedHealth Group, reporting third quarter results last week, saw fortunes improve. It managed a 5 per cent profit margin on an 8 per cent growth in revenue.

Van Hollen is right that premiums have more than doubled in a decade, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study that found a 131 per cent increase.

But were the Bush years golden ones for health insurers?

Not judging by profit margins, profit growth or returns to shareholders. The industry’s overall profits grew only 8.8 per cent from 2003 to 2008, and its margins year to year, from 2005 forward, never cracked 8 per cent.

The latest annual profit margins of a selection of products, services and industries: Tupperware Brands, 7.5 per cent; Yahoo, 5.9 per cent; Hershey, 6.1 per cent; Clorox, 8.7 per cent; Molson Coors Brewing, 8.1 per cent; construction and farm machinery, 5 per cent; Yum Brands (think KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell), 8.5 per cent.

___

Associated Press writer Tom Murphy in Indianapolis contributed to this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.