Fact-Checking Arianna Huffington, Reluctant Prognosticator

Arianna Huffington doesn’t do predictions. “I don’t do predictions,” is how she herself put it on Tuesday afternoon at a panel discussion on the future of media hosted by I Want Media, in response to a question about the Huffington Post’s future traffic growth. “I live day by day.”

Isn’t that nice? For the record, however, Huffington most certainly does predictions. In fact, it only took her about 30 minutes after saying “I don’t do predictions” to offer up her next prediction. Invited to muse aloud about what the world will look like in five years, she said, “I can offer one prediction: Pay walls aren’t going to work.”Read more at DailyFinance >>



