Facing Mounting Losses, Congress Gives Itself A Raise

Congress just gave itself a raise!

The salary for senators and representatives just got bumped up an extra $4,700 from $169,300 to $174,000. The pay bump occurs automatically every year, thanks to a piece of legislation written in 1989 meant to prevent legislators from voting on their own raises.

This is outrageous! The government is facing ballooning losses of $1.2 trillion on the year. Without support from taxpayers and the Chinese, they’d be out of business!

