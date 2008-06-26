Facing Scary Ad Market, MTV Caves On Political Ads

Viacom’s (VIA) MTV is reversing a 27-year-old policy of not accepting political ads. It joins corporate siblings Comedy Central, VH1 and Spike TV in accepting political spots, though only from the campaigns and party aparatus themselves, and not from independent groups.



Why the sudden change of heart? Well, CEO Philippe Dauman isn’t really in a position to turn down a paying customer. Dauman has already ratched down predictions for Q2 Q ad growth, VIA shares are down 20% since May 15, and it’s become trendy on Wall Street and media circles to opine that Viacom should really go private while it sorts out how its businesses will transition to the digital world.

So who wins? Well, we don’t see John McCain buying spots after an episode of “A Shot At Love 2 With Tila Tequila“, so we guess that makes Barack a winner here.

See Also:

Will Viacom Build Another Hulu?

How will Sumner Redstone Fix Viacom’s Stalled Stock: Buyout Or Shakeup?

Dauman: Ad Downturn Hitting Viacom, MTV Networks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.