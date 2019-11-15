Facial recognition protesters put smartphones on their heads to scan the faces of 13,000 Washington DC inhabitants

Fight for the Future Protesters in white jumpsuits with smartphones mounted on their heads scanned people’s faces.

Three activists wandered around busy spots in Washington DC on Thursday using cameraphones to run people’s faces through facial recognition software in protest against growing use of the technology.

The software they used was Rekognition, Amazon’s commercially available and sometimes controversial facial recognition tool.

The protesters collected 13,740 face scans, including one congressman.

Protesters against facial recognition donned white hazmat suits and cameras to collect face scans of more than 13,000 people.

Activists from Fight for the Future mounted the protest in Washington DC on Thursday.

Three protesters wearing white jumpsuits bearing signs saying “Facial Recognition in Progress” scanned the faces of passers-by using smartphones mounted on their heads. They used Amazon’s commercially available facial recognition software, called Rekognition.

The protesters were making the point that facial recognition remains unregulated in the US, but private companies and the US government are increasingly adopting the technology, prompting fears of surveillance creep.

The protesters focused on the halls of Congress as well as busy metro stops, and were looking in particular for members of Congress, journalists, and Amazon lobbyists according to their press release.

The protest was livestreamed and a tally was kept of how many people they scanned. The final count was 13,740, with 25 lobbyists, seven journalists, and one congressman, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

Fight for the Future The protesters snapped Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

The site where the protest was livestreamed allows people to upload their picture to check whether they were among the 13,740 faces scanned. Fight for the Future says it will delete all the photos and data after two weeks.

“This should probably be illegal, but until Congress takes action to ban facial recognition surveillance, it’s terrifyingly easy for anyone – a government agent, a corporation, or just a creepy stalker – to conduct biometric monitoring and violate basic rights at a massive scale. We did this to make a point,” deputy director of Fight for the Future Evan Greer said in a statement.

Fight for the Future Fight for the Future’s protesters.

The organisation is calling for immediate legislation banning the use of facial recognition technology by governmental bodies and law enforcement.

Four US cities have enforced their own facial recognition bans: Berkeley, Oakland, and San Francisco in California, and Somerville, Massachusetts. The protest took place on the same day a bipartisan bill was introduced which would force police to obtain a warrant before using facial recognition.

Fight for the Future’s methods were not universally welcomed. Privacy and tech policy expert Chris Gilliard objected to the logic of using non-consensual facial recognition on unsuspecting citizens, especially people of colour.

So y’all running face surveillance on thousands of non-consenting folks, many of them Black, brown, perhaps undocumented, to prove a point? No. Don’t do this. https://t.co/DZV6yIjWGX — One Ring (doorbell) to surveil them all… (@hypervisible) November 14, 2019

Greer responded in a comment to Vice that Fight for the Future deliberately picked areas “already under surveillance” rather than residential areas, a logic Gilliard rejected. “Following that logic, I could set up my surveillance project in a neighbourhood filled with Ring doorbells. After all, everyone in that neighbourhood is in the system,” he tweeted.

AI experts have expressed concerns specifically over the usage of Amazon’s Rekognition software by law enforcement, as researchers found it was more likely to misidentify women and people with darker skintones.

