You can tell if someone is lying to you by watching for these facial tics

Mark Bouton, an FBI agent for 30 years and author of “How to Spot Lies Like the FBI,” tells Business Insider that he used certain tells to help identify Timothy McVeigh as a suspect in the Oklahoma City bombing. But being able to read facial expressions to detect lies can be beneficial even if you’re not conducting criminal investigations, he says.

Here are some of the facial expressions Bouton suggests looking out for.

Produced by Arielle Berger. Original reporting by Rachel Gillett. Graphics by Samantha Lee.

