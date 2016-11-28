How people judge you based on your face

Scientists have identified countless ways that we judge people based on their looks, even when those judgments have no basis in reality.

“We form these immediate impressions of people — we just can’t help it,” Alexander Todorov, a psychology professor at Princeton University, told Business Insider.

Todorov’s lab tests responses to computer-generated faces to model traits associated with perceived attractiveness, trustworthiness, competence, and more.

Todorov warns that these impressions are highly inaccurate. People have many biases, including halo effects — where we assume one positive trait will be followed by others — and stereotypes — where we associate behaviours with looks. Still, the professor says it’s worth understanding them, if only to fight them.

We’ve highlighted some findings from Todorov and others below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.