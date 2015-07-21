I copied a top beauty blogger and subtly changed one thing about my selfie -- can you spot it?

Users often turn to photo editing apps before they even upload and filter their pictures on Instagram.

Fashion and beauty blogger Marianna Hewitt recently uploaded a tutorial on her YouTube channel, spotted by Cosmopolitan, where she gave away her picture editing secrets with her four favourite apps: Facetune, VSCO Cam, Pic Frame, and Faded.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

After watching her tutorial, the feature that stuck out most to me was on the $US.99 Facetune app called “Details.” By zooming in to a picture, Hewitt was able to sharpen the image around her eyes, which really made them pop in the photograph.

In my opinion, this was the biggest difference in her before and after pictures. I immediately wanted to try it myself.

I chose a flattering photo I had taken a few weeks ago and uploaded it to Facetune. I had thought about posting it to Instagram, but something about it wasn’t quite right.

I tapped on the Details feature and zoomed in on my eye. In the tutorial, Hewitt rubbed her finger around the eye and everything becomes a fit sharper — blacks appear blacker, contrast is enhanced, and whites seem whiter. Here’s the before and after in my picture:

I zoomed out so I could see what it looked like. My right eye suddenly looked striking while my left eye looked dull.

I finished both eyes, and this was my result:

And here are the side by side pictures.

I was really impressed with Hewitt’s photo editing trick. Unlike some body modifying apps like Spring which made me feel uncomfortably narcissistic, increasing the detail around my eyes didn’t seem like a big deal. It was similar to how I’d feel about blurring the background in an image to bring attention to the forefront, only instead of blurring, I was sharpening my features.

Though I don’t think I’d go to the trouble to open the app and edit myself every time I wanted to post a picture, it was pretty appealing that with a few swipes I drew attention to one of my favourite assets and it made my photo look professionally edited.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.