Did Steve Jobs Lie About FaceTime?

When Steve Jobs introduced FaceTime, Apple’s video-chatting software, the biggest deal about the announcement was Jobs saying that Apple would make FaceTime into an open standard.



GitHub engineer Zach Holman writes that, one year later, that hasn’t happened. At all:

There’s certainly a possibility that FaceTime may still be ratified as an open standard. Maybe Steve just misspoke when he gave concrete dates and steps to open up the FaceTime protocol. Maybe it happens the day after I publish this blog post. But regardless of the reason, we are stuck here more than a year later, with FaceTime siloed strictly to Apple devices and (to my knowledge) zero standards bodies reviewing a proposed FaceTime protocol spec.

An open standard for videoconferencing would be a very useful thing: it would become much easier for zillions of apps and devices to include videoconferencing and chatting out of the box. It would also potentially be a very useful thing for Apple, if only for marketing.

And Apple’s not against open sourcing things, if it’s in its interest: it open sourced the Webkit engine that runs its web browser Safari, and that engine is now used by many, including Google for its own browser Chrome.

Maybe Apple just didn’t get around to trying to open up FaceTime because it’s a huge corporation with many plates to keep spinning.

And of course, there could be a more cynical reason: keeping FaceTime closed helps Apple devices have a network effect. You might be more likely to get your friends and family to buy an iPhone if that’s the only way to FaceTime with them.

But then again, maybe Apple would sell more iPhones if they had the feature “easy and free video chat with Apple devices and a bunch of other devices” instead of just the feature “easy and free video chat with Apple devices.”

Regardless of any “moral” judgement, if the cynical reason is true, why did Steve Jobs promise to open up FaceTime in the first place?

