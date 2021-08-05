How to use FaceTime on Android devices, plus FaceTime alternatives for Android

With the newest Apple software update, Apple users can invite Android users to join FaceTime calls. 10’000 Hours/Getty Images

You can join a FaceTime call on an Android if you’ve been sent an invite link from an Apple device running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS 12 Monterey.

To join FaceTime for Android, you’ll need to open an invite link in the Google Chrome mobile browser.

Android users can also try FaceTime alternatives like Skye, Messenger, or Duo.

Apple’s video calling service, FaceTime, which works over Wi-Fi and cellular data, is a reliable way to video chat between iOS users – and if you’re an iPhone user, it can sometimes feel ubiquitous.

Unfortunately, there’s not a way for Android users to download the FaceTime app or start their own FaceTime calls. But, with the release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey, Apple users can send FaceTime invitation links to Android users.

Note: iOS 15 is currently only available to members of the Apple Software Beta Program. It’ll be released publicly in Fall 2021.



Here’s how to send a FaceTime invite from an Apple device, how to join a FaceTime call from an Android, as well as some video chat alternatives you can use instead of FaceTime.

How to join a FaceTime call on Android from Google Chrome

Android users can join a FaceTime call from their Google Chrome browser if someone with an Apple device running iOS 15, iPadOS 15, or macOS 12 Monterey has sent them an invitation link.

1. Before an Android user can join a FaceTime call, someone with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac needs to send them an invitation link. To do so, open the FaceTime app on the Apple device and select Create Link at the top of the app.

On an Apple device, select ‘Create Link’ at the top of the FaceTime app. William Antonelli/Insider

2. In the pop-up, the Apple user then needs to select how they’d like to share the link – via Messages, Mail, Snapchat, AirDrop, and more.

3. Once the Android user has received the link to face.apple.com, they need to open it in their Google Chrome browser.

4. In Google Chrome, the Android user must then enter their name and hit Continue.

Enter your name and tap ‘Continue.’ William Antonelli/Insider

5. Then, the Android user can tap the green Join button in the floating pop-up.

Tap ‘Join’ to enter the call. William Antonelli/Insider

6. The Apple user will then need to accept their request to join.

The Apple user will be notified when someone tries to join the call. William Antonelli/Insider

7. Once both parties have entered the call, the Android user will then see buttons to mute, show/hide camera, flip screen, leave the call, make fullscreen, and more.

FaceTime alternatives for Android devices

Apple doesn’t have a monopoly on video chat, and FaceTime is just one way to do it. If you need to have a video chat that includes both iOS and Android users, there are a number of cross-platform apps you can use instead.

