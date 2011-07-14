Soon You'll Be Using FaceTime On Your TV

Here’s another hidden gem we missed in the latest beta release of iOS 5.



Apple added AirPlay support for FaceTime chat.

That means you can beam your video chats from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to your Apple TV and see it all on the big screen.

This will be great to set up quick video conferences with a large group of people on one end. However, there’s no guarantee the FaceTime/AirPlay combination will stick around in the final release of iOS 5 this fall.

[Via Mac rumours]

