An Embedded Marine Shows Us What Life Is Like 'Back In The S---'

In our effort to provide original content from wherever the U.S. military goes, we reached out to Geoffrey Ingersoll, a prior U.S. Marine and combat correspondent who got out of the Corps, picked up a Master’s from NYU and now has returned to Afghanistan, “back in the shit” as he says, to embed with Marine units working alongside local forces.



From FOB Delaram II, Geoffrey is sending us his first-hand storytelling for our upcoming section — The Smoke Pit. We’ll hear about Afghan soldiers, the troops who are training them, and what’s being said on the ground. Now meet part of the cast of characters ~ E. Lee & R. Johnson.

The Afghan Doc

In Afghanistan, like many other countries which experience war, there was a “brain drain.”

Most financially stable, educated citizens took their families and left the area, so a lot of the current soldiers in the Afghan Army grew up in Iran or Pakistan, later moving back to Afghanistan. Their parents originally fled the country either when the Russians started bombing, or afterward, when the Taliban reigned.

Said Abbas, a 45 year-old medic, was a secondary school teacher when the latest war broke out. As a science teacher, he seemed particularly fit for this duty. He’s done three years of on-the-job training under one of the few formally trained doctors who stayed to support the war effort.

“I had the ability, and eventually I want to become a doctor. I joined because I wanted to help save injured local nationals and Afghan soldiers.”

Photo: Geoffrey Ingersoll

The American Doc

It comes over the radio: A little boy with a broken leg is at the gate to the base.

Navy “Doc” Matthew Green, a medical advisor to 2nd Afghan Army Brigade, jumps up and heads over to the Afghan Shock and Trauma centre.

“It’ll be good to see how they handle it, plus depending on the break, they might need my help. If it’s a femur and they move it the wrong way, it could spell the end of that boy’s life.”

Green expresses faith in the abilities of the medical team here to treat certain patients, even though the worst injuries, burns and severed spinal cords, require follow up medical service just not available here in Afghanistan.

“Those are the worst to see,” says another Doc at the Regimental Aid Station, “Really bad burns and paraplegics, because you know that the local villages handle cases like that with euthanasia.”