Faces Against SOPA: MC Hammer, Ron Conway, Caterina Fake, And More

As critical Internet sites turn black, the tech community unplugged for an hour to show up at the Civic centre Plaza to protest two bills that threaten their livelihoods.



The protest in San Francisco was small, but key people came to voice their concerns about Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and Protect-IP Act. When we got there, Jonathan Nelson, founder of Hackers and Founders, was on-stage talking about importance of keeping the Internet free — and uncensored.

While there, we spoke to:

Jay Nath, San Francisco’s Chief Innovation Officer

Ron Conway of SV Angel

Caterina Fake of Hunch and Flickr

Harvey Anderson of Mozilla

Elizabeth Stark of Stanford University

An Anonymous hacker

MC Hammer, an entrepreneur and investor. (And former rapper.)

Watch the video to see what they had to say:

