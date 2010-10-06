Facebook Predecessor FaceMash.com Is For Sale

Photo: ceoworld.biz

FaceMash.com, one time home of Mark Zuckerberg’s first big website, is up for auction at Flippa.Before starting TheFacebook, the original name of his social network, Mark introduced FaceMash, which randomly paired the faces of Harvard girls and let visitors vote on which was more attractive.



The site, and the questionable steps he had to take to get the photos in the first place, landed Mark in a lot of trouble. It also established him as a guy who could build a hit website. That trade off has worked out pretty well for him.

The current asking price is $8,000. That’s a hefty sum for a domain that probably couldn’t be used commercially without incurring the wrath of Facebook‘s lawyers. But perhaps it’s not too much to pay for a piece of modern history.

