These bizarre 'face-kinis' are popping up on beaches across China

In Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, new versions of “face-kinis” are incredibly popular to shield skin from the sun. Originally inspired by Peking Opera characters, “face-kini” creator Zhang Shifan has since altered the design to avoid scaring people, especially children.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Reuters.

