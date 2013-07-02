Faced With Sluggish Surface Sales, Microsoft Is Pulling Out Its Secret Weapon For Enterprises

Microsoft was hoping its Surface Pro and Surface RT tablets would be so irresistible that enterprises would forget about their iPads.



Things haven’t worked out that way. So Microsoft is bringing in experts that know how to get enterprises to buy tech products.

On Monday, Microsoft said it’s now selling Surface Pro and Surface RT through several of its largest reseller partners, which sell products in bulk to enterprises, as opposed to selling directly to consumers.

In the US, the list of resellers includes: CDW, CompuCom Systems, En Pointe Technologies, Insight Enterprises, PC Connection, PCM, SHI International, Softchoice, Softmart and Zones.

Microsoft says it’ll let resellers in other countries sell Surface in a few months.

By getting resellers involved, Microsoft is essentially scrapping phase one of its experimental marketing plan for Surface, and switching to a plan it knows very well.

Until now, Microsoft has only sold Surface tablets through its retail and online stores, and through third-party retailers like Best Buy and Staples. But sales have been sluggish: In March, sources told Bloomberg that Microsoft had sold just 1 million of the 3 million Surface RT tablets it ordered.

Microsoft was probably hoping that consumers would buy Surface tablets and be so enamoured with them that they’d want to use them at work, which is how the iPad has taken root in many large companies.

That hasn’t happened, in part because enterprises are avoiding Windows 8, and in part because they don’t buy tech through consumer outlets.

Getting resellers involved could be Microsoft’s ace in the hole. These firms don’t just sell products, they also provide services that enterprises need. For example, they set up tablets with security software, integrate them into a company’s back end systems, and provide ongoing support services.

Microsoft also knows that without apps built for Surface tablets, enterprises are just going to keep using their iPads.

So, Microsoft is providing devices and funding in its new Windows AppsForSurface program, which Microsoft says “addresses the growing demand for Surface enterprise applications.”

Microsoft is having a tough time getting developers interested in building apps for Windows 8 in general, so this could be a tall order. So far, vendors taking part include Citrix Systems, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Airstrip and Sage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.