Facebook Breathing Down MySpace's Neck For U.S. Audience

Things are looking worse for MySpace in its race against Facebook.



Facebook has long had a sizable lead globally, but (so far) News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace has led in the U.S., where the ad dollars are. Now it looks like Facebook could catch up by summer.

While MySpace’s audience has been falling since the beginning of the year, Facebook keeps growing, and has pulled to within 9.1 million unique visitors, says comScore (via TechCrunch).

The chart says it all:

