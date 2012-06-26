Facebook's Zynga Alliance Demonstrates Its Threat To Google

Facebook knows who you are. Google knows what you’re looking for. Which piece of information is more valuable? The future of online advertising – and the ad-driven, free sites we use every day – hinges on the answer. On Friday, Facebook took its first step toward proving that the big prize is in who you are.



As the news website Inside Facebook first noticed, Facebook ads and Sponsored Stories now appear on Zynga.com looking just the way they would on Facebook itself. It’s the first outside site on which Facebook ads have appeared. The day Facebook rolls them out on the rest of the Web will be a dark one for Google.

