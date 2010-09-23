Facebook's War On Startups With "Book" In Their Name Continues

Nick Saint
Book Burning

Facebook‘s campaign against any company or product with ‘book’ in its title is still going strong.

The social network’s lawyers just sent a letter to startup Where, Inc. demanding that it change the name of Placebook, a feature in its mobile app.

Writing on behalf of Facebook, Gavin L. Charlston of Cooley LLP asserts that Facebook “diligently polices against the use and attempted federal registration of such ‘_____BOOK’ names in connection with facilitating online connections, sharing information, and related services in the field.”

Translation: if you are in any way a Facebook competitor, you aren’t allowed to have ‘book’ in your name.

Charlston points out that Facebook has already gone after OFFICEBOOK, FLICKBOOK, GEEZERBOOK, REDNECKBOOK, LAWYERBOOK, DOCTORBOOK, VETBOOK, TEACHBOOK, and a different PLACEBOOK.

Facebook is giving Where until October 5 to offer assurances that it has a plan for phasing out the Placebook name before it begins taking legal action.

Check out the full letter below:

Cooley Fax — Facebook Trademark

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.