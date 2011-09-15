Facebook's VP Of Engineering Talks Google+ And All His Company's Eerily Similar Product Launches

Mike Schroepfer, VP of Engineering at Facebook

Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s VP of Engineering, talked about the recent launch of Subscribe at TechCrunch Disrupt.Subscribe is eerily similar to Google+’s Circles feature and Twitter’s Follow feature. Users can “subscribe” to get updates on friends, and opt out of news feeds they don’t want to see on the social network. You can see any publicly available celebrity or stranger’s updates if you so choose.



Schroepfer denies that the launch of Subscribe had anything to do with the heavy competition, in particular, Google+. When asked if Google+ motivated Facebook at all, he replied, “We’ve been working on this for a while.”

He also revealed a few other Facebook insights. When asked why Facebook killed Deals, he said, “In order to innovate, you have to experiment. And when you experiment, you can fail.”

In addition, Schroepfer indicated that Facebook’s ipad app will have Facebook Music integration. “Do you want the Andrew Mason death stare?” Schroepfer asked the interviewer when he inquired.

“There’s a lot we’ll be rolling out in the next few weeks. Mark Zuckerberg said a few months ago that we would be entering ‘launch season.’ It’s an exciting time.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.