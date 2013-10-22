Facebook's Video Audience Keeps Growing As We Await Rollout Of Ads

Facebook enjoyed large gains in its video audience during September, according to recent comScore data.

Facebook’s monthly video audience surpassed 67 million (an 8% increase from its August audience size).

AOL’s audience declined 13% from the previous month, but is up more than 21% since June, making it the third largest video property on the Web.

Facebook and AOL are now in a horse race, vying for the number two online video property spot.

Google sites, which include YouTube, experienced a slight decline in its total video audience, but it still remains more than twice the size of Facebook’s.

AOL’s long-term strategy in video is finally paying off. The company served 3.72 billion video ads in September, outdoing Google’s 3.24 billion ads. AOL’s acquisition of Adap.tv last month for $US405 million is beginning to look like a smart move on the part of CEO Tim Armstrong.

We are still waiting for Facebook to roll out advertising within its videos, but we expect the company to debut these soon. The company’s revenue team seems more focused on mobile strategy at the moment, as Instagram will be the next Facebook product to be dressed in advertising.

comScore’s video data only includes PC-based video views, and not mobile views. While there’s overlap between mobile and desktop audiences it’s likely that each site will have a mobile-only audience that isn’t accounted for in this data. In any case, we expect Facebook and other social networks to move aggressively to tap video as a revenue stream fairly soon.

Download the chart and data in Excel.





