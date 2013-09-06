Facebook Still Isn't Ready To Launch Its Video Ad Product [THE BRIEF]

Good morning!. Here’s what you need to know today:

Facebook is once again pushing back the launch of its video ad product due to user experience concerns, Ad Age reports. The social network had secured commitments for an October launch.

Puma is reviewing its lead global agency account after parting ways with Droga5.

Sprite has tapped Translation Advertising, the independent agency co-founded by Steve Stoute and Jay-Z, to launch a major North American campaign. Leo Burnett held the account for the past 18 months.

Downy is using social media engagement to determine which ads will run on its digital billboards. The campaign is being done by 360i.

Minteye is rolling out a video ad unit that allows users to skip pre-roll in exchange for interacting with an image beside the ad.

Hyundai will advertise in the Super Bowl for the seventh straight year. They’ve purchased two in-game spots.

The Baltimore agency Carton Donofrio Partners is closing after 50 years.

A group of major broadcast networks picked up a big legal win against FilmOn, a pay service that streams TV stations over the internet. A D.C. federal judge banned the service from distributing TV signals over the internet without permission from broadcasters in Washington D.C. and other markets.

Digiday takes a look at how Tide’s #cleanwins hashtag was hijacked by Twitter users.

Lowe Campbell Ewald will handle lead creative duties for the Detroit Lions this season.

Former TopShop and Burberry marketer Justin Cooke is launching Innovate7, a new branding innovation consultancy.

A New York Native American tribe is launching a radio ad campaign aimed at getting the Washington Redskins to change a name many consider offensive.

