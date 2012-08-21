As A 2-Month Old Startup, Facebook Had A Staggering 90 Million Monthly Pageviews

Digiday dug up Facebook’s first-ever pitch deck from April 2004. Eduardo Saverin put it together to entice advertisers.



Even then, two months after its launch, Facebook was a fast-growing phenomenon.

The first slide begins with a quote from The Stanford Daily:

“Classes are being skipped. Work is being ignored. Students are spending hours in front of the computer in utter fascination. Thefacebook.com craze has swept through campus.”

Saverin described Facebook as an “expanding online directory with a built-in messaging system.”

At that time, user profiles only listed contact information, personal information, course information and a photo. Still, with just one photo per user, Facebook was on a traffic tear. The young company had 70,000 users, 3 million daily pageviews and 90 million monthly pageviews. It was at 20 universities. It gained 10,000 new users in the first week of April alone.

“By September 1, 2004, thefacebook.com network will have more than 200 member schools,” Saverin wrote.

55% per cent of users were Ivy-League and it was almost an even male/female split.

Here are two of the slides, on Facebook’s then-expansion plan and user demographic. For the complete deck, head over to Digiday >

[Click images to expand]

Photo: Digiday

Photo: Digiday Screengrab

