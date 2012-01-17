Facebook's Titanic IPO Could Be On Track For Late May

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Facebook’s $10 billion initial public offering is on track for the third week of May, according to multiple sources talking to Kara Swisher at All Things Digital.That would mean Facebook has to file its IPO documents to the Securities and Exchange Commission in the next month, since it usually takes several months to clear regulatory hurdles, AllThingsD reports.



The sources warned Swisher that Facebook’s plans could change at any time.

Facebook is expected to sport a valuation of around $100 billion when it finally goes public.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.