Facebook set up a petting zoo, giant Lego stations, and a robotics exhibit for hundreds of kids on its campus

Courtesy of Facebook The entrance to the petting zoo area during Facebook’s kids celebration.

Facebook went all out for its celebration of “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” this week.

A petting zoo, drone tutorial, cupcake decorating station, and multiple Lego stations were just a few of the activities the company set up for its employees’ offspring to enjoy.

“Facebook’s mission to make the world more open and connected, and its values — to be bold, be open and move fast — can be shared by everyone, children and grownups alike,” Lori Goler, Facebook’s VP of Human Resources, said. “The event is intended to inspire and educate.”

Facebook offers several benefits for families, including a four-month paid leave for new mums and dads and a $US4,000 bonus for each child born or adopted.

The company also covers costs for egg and sperm donation, egg freezing, and other fees related to surrogacy and in vitro fertilization.

Large tents were set up in a central area of Facebook's Menlo Park campus. About 2,000 people ended up attending the festivities. A miniature train was set up to transport the smallest of Facebook's guests. A petting zoo and pony ride were some of the attractions meant for the youngsters. Those animals were pretty cute. For the slightly older set, Facebook put up an interactive art exhibit where kids could spell out words by stringing yarn around pre-installed nails. One spelled 'connect,' while another said 'be open.' There were several different Lego stations encouraging kids to be creative. 'Kids are natural hackers,' Goler said. This one was covered in a forest of Facebook logos. And here were entire walls ready to be adorned with a whole bucket's worth of Legos. At the 'Make Impact' booth, visitors could plant vegetables or send cards to kids in need at Stanford's hospital. They could also decorate flower pots. The older kids could choose from a long list of activities. They could work with a chef on developing flavour combinations for cupcakes, watch robots in action, or even learn how to fly a drone. High schoolers were on hand to talk about their experience in coding and robotics competitions, and Facebook's HAM radio experts taught teens how to use radio signals to communicate with people in other countries. Tote bags were made just for the event. Similar to the gravity room at Instagram's offices, Facebook installed this box for kids to take silly pictures. It definitely made for funny pictures from guests. Of course, no Silicon Valley event would be complete without some stellar free food. The cotton candy, caramel popcorn, and other treats were all organic. 'We want our employees and the rest of the world to know that Facebook is family friendly,' Goler said. Now check out Facebook's recently expanded digs. Inside Facebook's futuristic new campus »

