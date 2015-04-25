Facebook set up a petting zoo, giant Lego stations, and a robotics exhibit for hundreds of kids on its campus

Facebook went all out for its celebration of “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” this week.
A petting zoo, drone tutorial, cupcake decorating station, and multiple Lego stations were just a few of the activities the company set up for its employees’ offspring to enjoy.
“Facebook’s mission to make the world more open and connected, and its values — to be bold, be open and move fast — can be shared by everyone, children and grownups alike,” Lori Goler, Facebook’s VP of Human Resources, said. “The event is intended to inspire and educate.”
Facebook offers several benefits for families, including a four-month paid leave for new mums and dads and a $US4,000 bonus for each child born or adopted.
The company also covers costs for egg and sperm donation, egg freezing, and other fees related to surrogacy and in vitro fertilization.
For the slightly older set, Facebook put up an interactive art exhibit where kids could spell out words by stringing yarn around pre-installed nails. One spelled 'connect,' while another said 'be open.'
There were several different Lego stations encouraging kids to be creative. 'Kids are natural hackers,' Goler said.
At the 'Make Impact' booth, visitors could plant vegetables or send cards to kids in need at Stanford's hospital.
The older kids could choose from a long list of activities. They could work with a chef on developing flavour combinations for cupcakes, watch robots in action, or even learn how to fly a drone. High schoolers were on hand to talk about their experience in coding and robotics competitions, and Facebook's HAM radio experts taught teens how to use radio signals to communicate with people in other countries.
Similar to the gravity room at Instagram's offices, Facebook installed this box for kids to take silly pictures.
'We want our employees and the rest of the world to know that Facebook is family friendly,' Goler said.
