Facebook's Stock Has Been Getting Demolished

Very quietly Facebook’s stock is getting clobbered. We haven’t seen any news one way or another to drive the stock down, but we’re two weeks away from its first earnings report. Maybe there are whispers it’s going to have a big whiff?



The stock was down 8% yesterday. It’s off again today, and it’s just $2 away from its low point.

UPDATE: It’s a late day rally for Facebook, and now the stock is about flat for the day.

