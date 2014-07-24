Facebook's Stock Blasts To A New All-Time High

Facebook’s stock is up 5.6% in this morning as investors react to last night’s earnings report.

That puts the stock above $US75 for a new all-time high.

Facebook delivered $2.91 billion in revenue, up 61% year-over-year, beating expectations of $US2.81 billion. EPS was $US0.42, up 121% year-over-year, and well ahead of expectations of $US0.32.

Facebook’s operating margins hit 59%, an all-time high, which helped fuel the profit growth.

And then there’s the future. Facebook has Instagram, WhatsApp, Messages, Oculus, and much more to fuel its growth in the long run.

