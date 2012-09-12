THE ZUCKERBERG BUMP: Facebook's Stock Is up 7% This Morning

Matt Lynley

The markets just opened, and Facebook’s stock is already up about 6 per cent.

It’s thanks to a masterful presentation by Mark Zuckerberg at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday, in which he had a lot of great things to say about Facebook’s business.

The short version of it is: it doesn’t help that the stock is doing poorly, but Facebook has a ton of stuff in the pipeline.

