THE ZUCKERBERG BUMP: Facebook's Stock Is up 7% This Morning

The markets just opened, and Facebook’s stock is already up about 6 per cent.



It’s thanks to a masterful presentation by Mark Zuckerberg at TechCrunch Disrupt yesterday, in which he had a lot of great things to say about Facebook’s business.

The short version of it is: it doesn’t help that the stock is doing poorly, but Facebook has a ton of stuff in the pipeline.

