Facebook's Latest Acquisition Extends The Social TV War To The Gridiron [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Facebook announced it has acquired SportStream, a company that helps teams and media entities create real-time social experiences by integrating data from social networks with real-time statistics visualizations. The acquisition is the latest move in the social TV arms race between Facebook and Twitter, and will also work to draw eyeballs away from television’s last big draw: live sports.

Chinese PR group BlueFocus Communications acquired the London-based social agency We Are Social for $US30 million.

Huge’s chief marketing officer Chris Hayes and chief creative officer Conor Brady have both left the New York-based agency, according to a report from AgencySpy.

Time Inc. is on the hunt for a chief revenue officer in advance of its forthcoming spinoff from Time Warner.

NPR is working on a new web and mobile platform to launch in 2014.

WPP purchased a 30% stake in strategic communications firm Richard Attias & Associates, which gives advice to governments and corporations.

Toyota will have a 60-second commercial at this year’s Super Bowl, where it will promote the new Toyota Highlander.

Digiday‘s Jack Marshall surfed the web using only links provided to him by content recommendation systems, and the results were predictably hilarious.

Liberty Mutual assigned its creative duties to Havas Worldwide New York and its media duties to Optimedia, Ad Age reports.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.