Facebook's Slick New Workspace (SLIDESHOW)

Scroll through images of Facebook’s slick new workspace →



Facebook just finished its move to its new 150,000-square foot world headquarters in Palo Alto’s Stanford Research centre.

The startup is rapidly growing its headcount — poaching people from the likes of Yahoo and Google — so besides being a functional workspace, the office’s design needs to be a recruiting tool that says something about how great it is to work at Facebook.

Does it?

Scroll through images of Facebook’s slick new workspace →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.